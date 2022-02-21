To Address Gas Flaring, NDCL, NGC Launch Gas Gathering Facility

Nedogas Development Company Limited (NDCL) and the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC) have partnered to complete the construction of a 300 MMscfd Capacity Kwale Gas Gathering (KGG) and injection Facility in Delta State.

NDCL is a Joint Venture company between Xenergi Limited and NCDMB Capacity Development Intervention Company.

The Gas gathering facility would help the country cut gas flaring which is threatening the environment.

NCDMB said the facility is designed to handle stranded gas resources in Nigeria’s OML56 oil province by providing the opportunity for independent operators in the area to monetize natural gas from their fields through the gas gathering, compression, injection and metering infrastructure of the KGG for quick access to market.

The NCDMB believes that the project is in line with Nigeria’s decade of gas project launched in 2020.

“With the successful injection of gas from the Energia-operated Ebendo field into the OB3, the KGG Facility is now poised to receive additional gas from nearby fields including those operated by First Hydrocarbon Nigeria (FHN), Pillar Oil, Chorus Energy and Midwestern Oil & Gas, all aimed at positioning KGG as a fully-fledged gas-gathering facility and hub with single point injection of up to 300 MMscfd of gas into the OB3 via the KGG tie-in,” NDCL said in a statement sent to THE WHISTLER.

Debo Fagbami, the Managing Director of NDCL said with the completion of the KGG Facility, the proof-of-concept to readily monetize gas has now been established to the extent of eradicating the pain of seeing an invaluable resource being wasted.

Fagbami noted that with the facility, there are opportunities to harness the potential of the flare sites from the affected oilfields.

It will “Ultimately convert a wasting resource into an economic asset used to generate cleaner energy,” according to the NDCL MD.

The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr Simbi Wabote, said the project would help the country harness gas resources that are being flared.

“Our partnership with NDCL to complete the Nedo Gas plant and construct the KGG hub represents another important achievement in our 10-year Strategic Roadmap to utilize local resources, develop in-country capacities, and create job opportunities in line with the mandate of the Board,” said Wabote.