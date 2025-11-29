To Boost Fight Against Insecurity, Defence Corporation Begins Gunpowder Production Next Year

The Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) has announced that it has begun preparations to start producing gunpowder locally by August 2026, following a collaboration with SPARTA.

Major General Babatunde Alaya, the Director-General of DICON, disclosed the plan during the launch of the 2026 Africa International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX) in Abuja on Friday.

Alaya emphasised that local gunpowder production has become essential because it is a core component of ammunition manufacturing.

He noted that DICON currently has the capacity to produce 30 million rounds of ammunition annually.

He explained that the corporation has taken steps to reduce reliance on imported inputs.

According to Alaya, “Before now we imported some gunpowder, but we have signed a memorandum of understanding with one of our international partners, and in about eight months, we will start producing gunpowder in Nigeria.”

He added that DICON is expanding its domestic partnerships to enhance its manufacturing profile.

“In addition to that, we have also signed a memorandum of understanding with another indigenous company to start producing marine-shaped charges for marine exploration.

“Additionally, we have some partner companies that are coming on board to produce ammunition, weapons and other equipment. For instance, we are already assembling completely knocked-down weapons parts in partnership with G7G.

“We have signed a memorandum of understanding with other partners who are already producing the machinery and equipment.

“Additionally, we have some indigenous companies who are already producing Mine-resistant-ambush-protected vehicles, and other personnel carriers such as Proforce, amongst others,” Alaya revealed.

Alaya also outlined DICON’s expectations ahead of AFRIDEX 2026, scheduled for 26–29 October in Lagos, describing it as a major platform that will draw global defence, security and technology stakeholders.

He said the exhibition aims to promote innovation, strengthen professional collaboration, and showcase advanced defence solutions relevant to Africa’s evolving security landscape.

He noted that the event is positioned to become Africa’s first major defence and security exhibition, reflecting Nigeria’s growing position as a centre for industrial innovation and security cooperation.

According to him, “The exhibition will attract participants from across Africa, Europe, and Asia, including leading defence manufacturers, policymakers, security experts, and technocrats from the advanced industries.

“Over the four days, participants will engage in strategic forums, high-level discussions, program demonstrations, and exhibitions featuring the latest technologies in land, air, maritime, and sabotage defence systems.

“The event will serve as a meeting point for government agencies, armed forces, research institutions, and private investors, providing a vital ground for public-private partnership and cross-continental cooperation.”

Alaya stressed that DICON’s partnership with DMG aligns with the corporation’s mandate under the DICON Act 2023, which empowers it to operate as a modern defence manufacturing entity, regulate the defence industrial sector, promote research and development, and expand local and international defence collaborations.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting the exhibition and strengthening domestic defence manufacturing.

He said the initiative would reduce Nigeria’s dependence on foreign procurement and lower pressure on the naira caused by dollar-denominated defence purchases.

He explained, “Before we normally take our money abroad to purchase arms and ammunition, and this is facilitated through foreign currencies, thus putting pressure on the naira.

“This is a long-term plan that Mr President has supported and we have local manufacturers to see to the implementation of this vision.

“This development would see to the achievement of the President’s global vision of an $1 1tn economy.”

In his remarks, the President of DMG Events, Christopher Hudson, said Nigeria was selected to host AFRIDEX because of its economic influence and its growing defence industrial capacity.

Hudson stated that the four-day exhibition will welcome more than 30,000 attendees, over 100 countries, and 500 exhibiting companies.

He noted, “Defence investment and capability development are accelerating at a remarkable pace, I think, African nations and as a continent, allocated about $52bn and that is projecting to increase and expand program, maritime, cyber and space domains.

“These efforts are driving modernisation, strengthening the Corporation and opening opportunities for industrial collaboration.

“It’s within that context that we are creating the African International Defence Exhibition.

“It will offer access to global technologies, sovereign capability partners and regional solutions aligned with Africa’s operational realities.”