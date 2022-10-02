To Rebuild Trust Of Host Communities, NNPC Takes Infrastructure Project To Rivers Community

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd is working to rebuild trust of the host communities in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, which would in turn encourage the protection of oil assets by their hosts.

The Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Bala Wunti, during a working tour at Bodo Community in Gokana Local Government of Rivers State promised that the NNPC would right the wrongs and the injustice meted out to the host communities in the past.

To show the commitment of the NNPC, Wunti said that infrastructure projects will begin in the community and commissioned before the end of December 2022.

The mission in Bodo is in line with NNPC’s efforts to protect oil and gas assets in collaboration with the host communities in the oil rich Niger-Delta region of Nigeria.

The development is coming after NNPC Ltd announced the acquisition of all the downstream assets of OVH Energy, the owners of Oando retail brand in Nigeria on Saturday.

Wunti told the community that “This company called NNPC belongs to you, belongs to me and all Nigerians. I started my life here and almost after two and half decades, I am very happy to be back here and to be back never to go back again.

“Let me say today is the beginning of rebuilding trust. We saw, we recognise and we appreciate that there was total breakdown of trust between yourself (host community) and the industry.

The Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Bala Wunti, during a working tour at Bodo Community in Gokana Local Government of Rivers State

“Mistakes were made in the past, the mistakes were recognised and mistakes will be corrected. My brother here said today we brought hope, but what I would like to say today what the GCEO, (Mele Kyari) asked me to bring today is to bring commitment.

“The commitment to do what we say that we are going to do. And what we say we are going to do we will put it in writing and we appended our signature and everything that is in that signature, I assure you that it will be performed. If I don’t do it I have failed and if I fail you know the consequence of that in my career.

“We will surprise this community. There is going to be a new life. We will strengthen Bodo as well as every other community where the NNPC operates and we will provide opportunities for people to be employed.

“We will provide opportunity for people to be educated, and we will provide opportunity for people to be in tune with the 21st century which is digital world and that digitalisation must happen.

“When I saw everything here, clearly you can see the strength of Bodo in the young men and women that we have here. To them I respect them, to them, I say by the grace of God, we will do what we said we will do. I have asked for one of the infrastructures to start now, I am sure the chairman is aware. Just show us the place and we will start. We will celebrate the eve of Christmas in that facility.”

The Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Bala Wunti, during a working tour at Bodo Community in Gokana Local Government of Rivers State

NAPIMS efforts is also centered on re-opening the country’s major liquid hydrocarbon delivery atrium – the Trans Niger Pipeline, a critical infrastructure in the crude oil export, which has been under force majeure for over 6 months, according to a tweet by Wunti.

He added, “The NAPIMS leadership delegation under our dedicated General Manager of Joint Venture operations, Engr Zakariya Budawara, had spent the last one week with the Bodo community. During their stay, they gathered a deeper understanding of the challenges of the good people of Bodo.

“The Bodo people have demonstrated their traditional hospitality and commitment towards ensuring the security of our national hydrocarbon infrastructure in their domain.

“As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, NNPCL under the leadership of the Group CEO – Mallam @MKKyari has continued to work with its host communities towards improving the quality of lives, creating business, employment and capacity development amongst others.

“I deeply appreciate the courageous Chairman of Gokana LGA – Hon Confidence Deko and member representing Gokana State Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly – Hon. Dumle Maol.

“I must especially appreciate the traditional institutions led by Mene Mike Tekuru, religious leaders including Reverend Fathers, Pastors, and the vibrant great women and youths of Bodo for their trust, collaboration and partnership.”