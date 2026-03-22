Toddler, Others Electrocuted In Kaduna

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Three persons, including a toddler and a 10-year-old, were electrocuted, while three others sustained various degrees of injuries in Manchok, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident occurred on Saturday when a high-tension cable reportedly fell on lower-voltage lines supplying residential houses, causing a surge of electricity into homes snd surroundings.

One of the victims, a two-year-old boy, was reportedly electrocuted after touching a phone charger plugged into a socket when power was restored.

Another 10-year-old girl was also electrocuted while attempting to adjust a cloth spread on an iron pole outside the house to dry.

The third victim, Rilwanu Musa, a driver, was reportedly electrocuted while ironing his clothes.

Mr Haruja Pius, Secretary, Kaura Local Government Council, confirmed the incident and urged the bereaved families to accept the tragedy in good faith.

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Pius, who condoled with the families at the Primary Healthcare Centre, Manchok, conveyed the condolences of the Council Chairman, Mr Sankyai Obadiah.

“This kind of loss is hard to bear. You are with your child, healthy and sound and the next minute he is gone.

“May God give you the strength to bear this immeasurable loss,” he said.