Tokyo 2020: Dorcas Adesokan Loses To Spanish Opponent In Debut Appearance

Africa’s number one female badminton player, Dorcas Adesokan has lost her opening game in the women’s singles event.

She faced Spanish opponent Clara Azurmendi in the Group C game on Monday.

Adesokan lost 0-2 at the Musashino Forest Plaza court in Tokyo.

In a trolling display, the Spaniard defeated her (10-21, 2-21) to win her first match in Tokyo.

The Nigerian still has high hopes of qualifying despite the loss, but has to beat An Se-yiung on Tuesday.