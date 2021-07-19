Tokyo Olympics Beds Strong For Sex- Organisers

Tokyo Olympics organisers have said that the cardboard beds at the games village are ‘sturdy’ and strong enough to carry the weight of two people during sex.

The clarification came after an American runner joked that the beds built will not be able to withstand the weight for sex.

Paul Chelimo, a US distance runner had tweeted, “Beds will (only) be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports.”

But the organisers of the event which begins Friday July 23, through the official Olympic twitter account hit back at Chelimo saying the beds are ‘sturdy’.

The International Olympic Committee also posted a video of Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan jumping on his cardboard bed.

“The beds are meant to be anti-sex. They’re made out of cardboard, yes, but apparently they’re meant to break with sudden movements. It’s fake — fake news!” McClenaghan said in the video he posted.

“Thanks for debunking the myth,” the organisers tweeted adding “You heard it first from @TeamIreland gymnast @MCClenaghanRhs- the sustainable cardboard beds are sturdy!”

In January 2020, the manufacturers Airweave bed frames can withstand up to 440lbs (200kg).

They also said the bed accommodates two persons on the bed.

AFP quoted a spokesperson who said, “We’ve conducted experiments, like dropping weights on top of the beds.

“As long as they stick to just two people in the bed, they should be strong enough to support the load.”