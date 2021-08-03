Tokyo Olympics: FG Woos Athletes With $15,000 For Gold Medal

The Federal Government has placed a prize money of $15, 000, $10, 000, $7, 500 for athletes who win gold, silver and bronze medalists respectively in Tokyo.

The Director of the Federation and Elite Athletes Department (FEAD), Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development Simon Ebohdjaiye revealed the reward on Tuesday in Tokyo.

Ebohdjaiye said the reward depicts FG’s obsession for superlative performance.

Nigeria has so far secured two medals, a silver from Blessing Oborududu and a bronze from Ese Brume.

The FEAD boss made the disclosure after wrestler Oborodudu won Team Nigeria’s second medal according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said, “Gold medallists will now be rewarded with $15, 000, while silver and bronze medal winners will each get $10, 000 and $7, 500 respectively.

“The earlier award is $5, 000 for gold, $3, 000 for silver and $2, 000 for bronze.”

Nigeria also has three athletes left in the Wrestling event led by world number one in her category Odunayo Adekuruoye.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi will compete in the men’s Shot Put final as he secured a spot on Tuesday.