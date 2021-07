Tokyo Olympics: More Trouble For Nigeria As Oduduru Disqualified From 100 Metres Event

Devine Oduduru has been disqualified from the 100 metres men event for making a false start in heat 5.

The sad news is coming after Blessing Okagbare was disqualified from the Olympics for failing drug test.

Oduduru who was on lane 2 made the false start after United States’ Fred Kerley made movement before the gun.

Both disqualified athletes have been tipped to be a game changer for the country’s medal hopes in Tokyo.