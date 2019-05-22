Tonto Dikeh Calls Out 2face Idibia, Wife, Others, Threatens To Beat Them Up If…

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is in the news again, but this time not for calling her ex-husband Churchill a “40 seconds man”.

Tonto went on another Instagram rant in the evening of Wednesday, calling out notable Nigerian celebrities including 2Face Idibia and his wife, Annie, IK Ogbonna, Eniola Badmus, Praise and Toyin Abraham, amongst others.

The Nollywood actress also called out Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, warning them to steer clear her new found relationship with an undisclosed and supposedly rich dude.

She warned the mentioned celebrities not to beg the mysterious man for money or ask him to sponsor their shows or movies the way they allegedly begged her former partner.

“Dear Nollywood and music industry, I am in a new relationship now and, to God, if I see anyone of you begging him money, begging him to sponsor your shows or movies… I will mess you up and your whole life,” she posted on Instagram, adding “Idiots. Na if I find una beg abi. I will expose all your gay asses and the females to go.”

Shortly after the Instagram rant, the actress revealed that she had just signed a N100 million brand endorsement deal with cosmetics company, Zikel Solutions Investment Limited.

Tonto posted a photo of the agreement wherein it was revealed that she had been paid N50 million upfront before the execution of this agreement.”

The contract paper also stated that the actress “shall also be compensated with the sum of N2 million for products created in brand ambassador’s name together with one thousand pieces of such product.”

