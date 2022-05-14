Tonto Dikeh Suggests She Influenced Demolition Of Ex-Boyfriend Kpokpogri’s House

By Justina Simon

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has suggested that the partial demolition of a property belonging to her former boyfriend, Joshua Egbiri alias Prince Kpokpogri, was influenced by her.

Officials of Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) had commenced demolition at the property located in the Guzape area of Abuja on Saturday.

Barely a few hours after reports of the demolition, Dikeh took to her Ingram page to mock Kpokpogri, saying “When You mess with the wrong woman, you get all you deserve. #Goes back to sleep.”

She added in a subsequent post, “Now Dancing Ikwerre Dance to The Federal Government Of Nigeria.

“Anyone waiting for me to stop laughing is a complete joker. I can’t and will never sympathize with this man. It’s his cross. He should carry it.

”This man almost killed me financially, emotionally, and otherwise (If I had committed suicide after he threatened to expose our explicit tape or even when he released the crying audio. It would have been 2 weeks of goodbyes and the world moved on.

”People need to understand that karma exists and I hope he does the right thing. #Justicefor everyone.”

