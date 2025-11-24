Tony Elumelu Foundation, FFS To Train 7,400 Nigerians On Fire Safety

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) has unveiled a national capacity-building initiative following a partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) to train 7,400 Nigerians on fire safety preparedness across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The collaboration was formalised during a courtesy visit to Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation and Chairman of Heirs Holdings and the United Bank for Africa (UBA), at the Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

A statement by the FFS spokesperson, DCF P.O. Abraham, on Monday, noted that the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Samuel Adeyemi Olumode, led a delegation of senior management officers to the engagement.

He said, as part of the visit, the Service also invested Mr. Peter Ashade, Group CEO of United Capital Plc, as a National Fire Safety Ambassador in recognition of the Heirs Group’s sustained contributions to strengthening safety consciousness and advancing community-driven fire safety initiatives nationwide.

The honour, the Service noted, further deepens the expanding collaboration between the Fire Service and the Tony Elumelu ecosystem.

The partnership will see Federal Fire Service personnel deployed across key infrastructures under Mr. Elumelu’s business portfolio nationwide, where they will serve as safety officers to support compliance, improve monitoring, and boost fire prevention awareness across all facilities.

Elumelu highlighted the urgent need to expand grassroots fire safety education, stressing that thousands of households, markets, and indigenous communities remain at risk due to limited access to structured fire prevention knowledge.

“Empowering citizens with practical, life-saving knowledge will strengthen national resilience and reduce both the frequency and severity of fire incidents,” Elumelu said.

The PRO said under the programme, the Federal Fire Service will train 200 persons in each state and the FCT, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 7,400.

The curriculum focuses on essential fire-prevention skills, early warning practices, and basic emergency response techniques. Participants will also be equipped to serve as fire safety advocates within their communities, which will create a multiplier effect that promotes vigilance and responsible safety practices nationwide.

The Controller General described the partnership as a milestone in Nigeria’s shift toward a more preventive approach to fire management. He also expressed appreciation to Mr. Elumelu and the Foundation.

“This community-centric model aligns with global best practices. We are committed to delivering this training with professionalism, transparency, and measurable impact across all zones,” Olumode stated.