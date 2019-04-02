Tony Elumelu Unveils New TEF CEO

Advertisement

The Board of Trustees of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has unveiled Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu as TEF’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The former Director of Partnerships and Evaluation happens to be the first African CEO of the Tony Elumelu Foundation and also becomes the third CEO of the foundation since its establishment.

In her new role as CEO, Ugochukuwu will scale the impact of the Foundation, strengthen relationships to empower African entrepreneurs and position #TEFConnect as the go-to hub for entrepreneurs seeking to forge business partnerships beyond physical borders.

Advertisement

Speaking on behalf of the Board of Trustees, Tony O. Elumelu, CON, and Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation said: “We are confident that Ifeyinwa is the right person to launch the Foundation into its new growth phase. Her appointment as CEO strengthens our resolve to scale the impact of our commitment and unlock opportunities in the entrepreneurship ecosystem across the continent.

“ I have always said that no one but us will develop the African continent, and this is a further demonstration of this resolve,” he said.