‘Too Immature For Politics’ – Fani-Kayode, Omokri Attack Momodu Over Tinubu

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Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, and ex-presidential aide, Reno Omokri, have slammed Ovation Magazine publisher, Dele Momodu, over recent statements he made about them on X.

Momodu had alleged that Fani-Kayode was preparing a “Plan B” in case he did not get a political appointment from President Bola Tinubu.

He also claimed that Fani-Kayode was seeking support from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar through intermediaries, describing him as a “fish out of water” when not in power.

Reacting via his X handle, Fani-Kayode described Momodu as “a political prostitute” and “a glutton of the ages.”

In a post on his facebook handle, he alleged that Momodu had a history of deception dating back to his university days, claiming he once duped a beauty pageant organiser in 1982 by promising to “tie the rain” during an outdoor event, only for the rain to fall despite collecting payment.

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He further alleged that after graduating with a third-class degree in Yoruba from Obafemi Awolowo University, Momodu struggled to secure employment and resorted to hawking bread on the streets before being noticed by the late business mogul, Moshood Abiola, who, according to him, supported him financially and gave him a role in his bakery business.

“He eventually brushed up on his English and spelling and became a journalist and later an Editor in MKO’s Concorde Newspaper. He followed MKO around and later betrayed him… So he went into politics, ran for President and got one vote. His ambition crashed,” he said.

He further accused Momodu of political inconsistency, claiming he had shifted allegiances between key figures such as Atiku, former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, and others, depending on personal benefit.

“Momodu, who once called Governor Ademola Adeleke his “friend” and “brother” and was dancing different salve moves with Adeleke, is now supporting Adeleke’s opponent in the Osun gubernatorial election.

“Who would have believed the dance parents would now be at loggerheads?

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“All because of Dele’s uncontrollable appetite for food. No wonder Gen Z calls him DFFO, Dele For Food Only. Google it! He is indeed a shameless glutton,” Fani-Kayode said.

He advised other political figures especially Former vice president Atiku Abubakar to be careful of Momodu as he is not to be trusted.

Omokri, in a separate reaction, also took a swipe at Momodu, describing him as “too immature for politics” and dismissing his relevance in serious political discourse.

Omokri referenced past interactions with Momodu, saying, “I have never reached out to you privately for reconciliation. Never. If you have evidence about that, please publicize it now…

“The last time you and I had an exchange, I did not reach out to you privately to arrange a settlement or ask for publicity, as you claimed.

“Rather, I called you to warn you to always travel with aspirin or any other blood thinner to avoid sudden death syndrome, which can result from Deep Vein Thrombosis, caused by frequent air flights,” he clarified.

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Omokri further accused Momodu of lacking the emotional resilience required in politics arguing that politics demands a “thick skin” and the ability to both give and receive criticism without taking offence.

He specifically referenced Momodu’s past remarks about President Tinubu, including describing him as an economic failure and likening him to former military ruler Sani Abacha, questioning how such comments could be made without expecting backlash.

“How can you fire bullets and expect flowers?” he asked

“I was nominated as an Ambassador by President Tinubu and my State Governor, and the three Senators from my state, as well as the Federal cabinet minister from Delta, all united and publicly associated with me and supported me.

“Dele, you should focus on hyping fading Big Brother contestants and leave politics to those with a thick enough skin to take barbs and give back in good measure,” he said.