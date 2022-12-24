Top 5 Fashion Trends Of Year 2022

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Every year new fashion trends begin or old trends get recycled.

There have been many in 2022 but at least five have made their rounds on social media.

Check them out:

BOUBOUS

You can’t go to any party, especially that of a child, and not spot one or two women wearing boubous.

Many women wore boubous in 2022 because of the rich prestige attached to it, the stylish look, and for the comfort.

CROCS

With a slow return to normality, fashion and style are back on the agenda but who would’ve guessed 2022 would’ve been the year of Crocs?

The clog-like style that was extremely popular in the ’90s and early ’00s made a comeback in 2022 and become so viral on TikTok thanks to its versatility, comfort, range of designs, and customisable design.

ADIRE

In general, adire was worn by women as wrappers by the mid-’60s but this beautifully patterned Tie and Dye from Abeokuta, the home of quality tie and dye in Nigeria has definitely taken over in 2022.

Most Nigerian women in 2022 used it to sew two pieces, the ‘Rich aunty’ gown.

CORSETS

The Corset and bustier top are some of the biggest trends of 2022. From fashion runways to social media feeds, the corset has proven several times that it is here to stay.

The fact is that well-tailored corset styles are simply amazing especially when they’re not too revealing

Nigerian Celebrities from Nancy Isimie to Nse Ikpe love wearing this budding trend because it adds a fashion-forward touch to their look.

TINTED HAIR

In 2022 many Nigerians especially the ladies spent a lot of time learning to love how to have a haircut as well as colour their hair.

Though wigs and weaves are still in vogue, many have decided to go to trade their long hairs for a short natural coloured look.