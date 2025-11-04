Top Five Champions League Matches To Watch This Week

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The prestigious UEFA Champions League returns this week with mouthwatering clashes across Europe on Tuesday and Wednesday.

THE WHISTLER takes a look at the top five matches you can’t afford to miss, with the clash between PSG and Bayern Munich and Liverpool vs Real Madrid the pick of the bunch.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid. Tuesday, 9 pm

This is a clash between two heavyweights in European football, and it promises to be full of intrigue, with Real Madrid enjoying an impressive form while Liverpool has endured a torrid time in their last few games.

The Reds ended a four-match losing streak in the Premier League against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Arne Slot’s side earned a 2-0 win over Real Madrid last season, ending an eight-game winless run against Los Blancos.

Liverpool have won two and lost one in their first three Champions League matches this season, while Real Madrid have earned nine points from three matches.

This is the 10th time in the last 11 European campaigns that the Reds have faced Spanish opposition, and the sixth Champions League season in a row that they have met a team from Madrid.

They have won four, drawn one and lost one in their last six fixtures against Spanish opponents at Anfield.

Liverpool is two goals short of registering 500 in the European Cup/Champions League.

The teams first met in the final of 1981, in Paris. Liverpool won it 1-0. Their most recent final was in 2022, also in Paris, but won by Real Madrid this time. They met in the 2018 final in Kyiv too.

Real Madrid are currently enjoying a 7W 1D 4L record against Liverpool in the Champions League. Madrid went on an eight-game unbeaten streak against Liverpool before their 2-0 defeat at Anfield last season.

PSG vs Bayern Munich. Tuesday, 9 pm

This is another blockbuster clash between two teams that have been dominant this season.

Bayern Munich have won all their 15 matches in all competitions this season, while PSG have won all their Champions League duels this season.

PSG have scored more goals than any other team in this season’s Champions League (13), the most netted in a side’s first three games since Napoli scored 13 in 2022-23.

Bayern are looking to win four consecutive Champions League matches for the first time since winning their first four in 2023-24, while the last time they netted three or more goals in four games in a row was between September and November 2021 under Julian Nagelsmann.

Paris Saint-Germain have lost each of their last four matches against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, with this their longest-ever losing run against a team in the competition.

Bayern have beaten PSG the most times in the Champions League, winning eight of their 14 meetings in the competition (L6).

PSG have failed to score a single goal across their last four meetings with Bayern in the Champions League, their longest run without scoring against an opponent in the competition.

PSG currently lead the table with nine points from three games, while Bayern Munich are in second with the same number of points but with an inferior goal difference.

Man City vs Dortmund. Wednesday, 9 pm.

Another encounter you can’t afford to miss will be going down at the Etihad Stadium with Man City taking on Dortmund, which also gives Erling Haaland an opportunity to face his former club.

Both sides have identical records in the Champions League this season, with two victories and one draw apiece to earn seven points from three matches.

The Bundesliga side are a place above Manchester City in sixth, but Pep Guardiola’s men will be hoping to continue their impressive run against Dortmund.

However, Dortmund have scored four goals in each of their last three matches in the competition, which include a 4-4 draw with Juventus, a 4-1 thrashing of Athletic Bilbao, and another 4-2 win over Copenhagen.

Manchester City will be banking on Erling Haaland to continue his stunning form after scoring 17 goals this season, including four in the Champions League.

Serhou Guirassy is Dortmund’s most dangerous player with a tally of four goals in seven appearances. City will need to watch his movement in and around the box and stop Dortmund from getting the ball to him.

Meetings between the two sides have been tight, with Man City winning three of the last four encounters by the same 2-1 scoreline.

Ajax vs Galatasaray. Wednesday 9 pm.

Ajax have endured a shambolic start to the 2025-26 Champions League season, losing their first three matches while scoring only once.

Johnny Heitinga’s team have conceded the most goals (11) after three rounds and has scored the fewest (one).

Galatasaray, on the other hand, have won two out of their first three matches, including a priceless 1-0 win over Liverpool.

The Turkish side are enjoying an eight-match unbeaten run.

Gala’s Champions League run began after a dismal 5-1 hammering at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt on matchday one; however, a resurgence has seen the Yellow Reds punish Liverpool and beat Bodo/Glimt in the third round.

Now aiming for a third consecutive Champions League victory, Okan Buruk’s team can rely on the in-form Victor Osimhen, who has scored three goals in Europe, to contribute to his rising tally in the competition.

By scoring twice in the 3-1 win over Bodo, the Super Eagles forward extended his streak of finding the net to seven consecutive European matches, bringing his total goals in that period to nine.

Ajax claimed a 2-1 victory over Galatasaray in their only previous meeting, which came during the last UEFA Europa League league phase.

The Turkish champions have never beaten a Dutch side away from home (D1, L6), while Ajax boast an impressive record, winning 12 of their 14 UEFA encounters with Turkish opposition (D1, L1).

Newcastle United vs Athletic Bilbao, Wednesday, 9 pm.

Newcastle United will battle it out with Athletic Bilbao at St. James’ Park in a bid to add to their six points in the Champions League.

The Magpies have earned victories over Union SG and Benfica, with their only defeat coming against Barcelona.

Bilbao have won just one and lost two out of their first three matches in the competition.

Both teams will hope to bounce back from demoralising domestic defeats. Newcastle United suffered a 3-1 defeat to West Ham, while their La Liga counterparts fell to a 3-2 loss to Real Sociedad in the Spanish top flight.

It is not the best of times for Ernesto Valverde’s team, winning just two matches in their last 11 matches in all competitions.

Newcastle United have won three of their last five matches. Athletic Club have won only two of their last five games. This is going to be the third meeting between the two sides, winning one apiece.

In the Champions League, the two teams face each other for the first time.