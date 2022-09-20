Total Energies Shareholders Lose N7.94bn As Shares Drop To 11-Month Low

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Total Energies Marketing Nigeria Plc shares has fallen to its lowest level since October 26, 2021.

The company’s shares plunged 9.98 per cent or N23.40 to N211.10 from the N234.5 share price recorded in the opening of trade on Tuesday.

Total’s market capitalization as of the early hours of Tuesday was N79,617,870,776.5 when its shares were still trading at N234.5.

But after the loss, the market capitalisation fell to N71,673,059,790.7. Consequently, the company’s shareholders lost N7.94 in a single trade.

Analysis conducted by THE WHISTLER on the data seen on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd shows that since April 26, Total shares have been stable at N234.5 until the dip.

Total began the year with a share price of N221.90, however, the oil and gas firm has lost 4.87 per cent of the price valuation.

The loss has pushed it to 102nd on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance, according to afx.kwayisi.org, a website that provides market data of listed companies.

The Total is the 98th most traded stock on the NXG Ltd over the past three months from June 22 to September 20 this year.

Similarly, the shares of Honeywell Flour Mills fell by 8.13 per cent from N2.46 to N2.26, while Learn Africa Plc lost 9.71 per cent of its share value to settle at N1.86 from N2.06.