Tottenham Extend Ticket Deadline Amid Relegation Fears

Relegation-threatened Tottenham have given their fans “an extended period” to decide if they want to renew their season tickets amid the “seriousness of the current league position” of their men’s team.

Spurs gave their supporters until Tuesday, 27 May last year – two days after the end of the 2024-25 Premier League season – to decide if they wanted to renew for the present campaign.

This time around, fans did have, external until Tuesday, 26 May – two days after this season’s final league match to renew – but, in a message sent to fans, they are now giving them between Thursday, 12 March until Sunday, 7 June to reach a decision.

Tottenham, who have lost their past five league games and face a trip to Liverpool on Sunday, are just one point above the relegation zone with nine games remaining.

“We recognise the seriousness of the current league position of our men’s team,” said the message sent to supporters by Spurs.

They added that “following discussions with our fan advisory board and the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust” they “can confirm the renewal window for 2026-27 will now remain open for an extended period until Sunday, 7 June to ensure fans have full clarity on next season before renewing”.

Spurs sacked Thomas Frank as manager in February and replaced him with interim boss Igor Tudor, who has lost his first three Premier League games in charge and suffered a 5-2 defeat at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of his side’s last-16 Champions League tie.

“Everyone at the club remains absolutely steadfast in our collective commitment to improve our Premier League position and finish the current season as strongly as possible,” said Tottenham.