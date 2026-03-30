Tottenham Move To Appoint Ex-Brighton Coach As Manager

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Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Roberto de Zerbi in a bid to make him their new permanent head coach.

Igor Tudor left the club by mutual consent on Sunday after just 44 days in charge, with chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and sporting director Johan Lange tasked with appointing his replacement.

It is understood Tottenham decided to part ways with interim boss Tudor following last Sunday’s 3-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest, a result that left them just one point clear of the relegation zone, but wanted to give the Croat a period of time to mourn the death of his father last weekend.

De Zerbi, who is available following his exit from Marseille earlier this season, is the primary target and Spurs, prior to the official announcement of Tudor’s departure, tried to ascertain whether the Italian wanted the job.

Multiple sources told BBC that initial indications were that De Zerbi was open to becoming the club’s next permanent head coach, but would prefer to wait until the end of the season when he knows whether the club are still in the Premier League.

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But it is understood that talks are underway in a bid to see if a deal can be struck for the remaining seven games of the Premier League season.

It is thought that Spurs would want to offer the former Brighton manager a long-term contract at the club.

A number of Tottenham supporters’ groups have voiced their opposition to the prospect of appointing De Zerbi because of his support for former Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood, 24, left Manchester United to join De Zerbi at Marseille in 2023 after charges against him, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped.

During his time in the south of France, De Zerbi described Greenwood as a “good guy” who had paid a “heavy price” for his past.

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Proud Lilywhites, Spurs’ official LGBTQ+ fans’ group, said: “When someone in that position publicly defends a player like Mason Greenwood, and frames it in a way that downplays the seriousness of what happened, it matters, not just in isolation but in what it signals.”