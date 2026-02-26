Tottenham Relegation Fight Toughest Of Career – Tudor

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Tottenham interim manager Igor Tudor says ensuring the club avoid relegation is the toughest challenge of his career.

Spurs sit 16th in the Premier League with 29 points – just four clear of the drop zone with 11 matches remaining – following Sunday’s 4-1 home defeat by north London rivals Arsenal.

Reports estimate Spurs would face a collapse of about £260m in annual revenue if they were to fall into the Championship.

Tudor, who was appointed this month after the departure of Thomas Frank, has previously been in charge at Juventus, Lazio, Marseille, Galatasaray and Udinese among others.

Asked whether saving Spurs’ season was the biggest rescue job he had undertaken, the Croatian replied: “Probably, if I see, if I recognise the difficulties there are, probably, yes.”

Starting with Sunday’s trip to Fulham, the club’s remaining fixtures also include a visit to bottom side Wolves, while they will welcome fellow strugglers Crystal Palace, Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Leeds to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But with just two home league wins this season, Tudor, 47, described their task as being, in sporting terms, “a question of life or death”.

Without a win in the league since 28 December and in the midst of an injury crisis that meant 11 players were ruled out at the weekend, Tudor acknowledged the need for positive results could override any desire to play attractive football in their upcoming matches.

“You need to think about the style,” he said. “Is it the right style? Is it the right way how you go and go how you want?

“So you need to be smart to understand deeper the moment and the way how to take the points, even not looking to the style now at this moment.

“So the style I need to be in the second moment, just because now it’s a question of life and death, if I can say that in that way, sportingly. Let’s figure that out.”

Determination and concentration, he added, would be key to turning the situation around.

“[It’s] very tough, but it is what I said before, I don’t change my opinion,” he added.

“So daily work, focus on all the things we need to do – physical condition, mental condition, performance and waiting on players to come back.

“So we need to be focused on us, what we can do, less thinking about others and it should be good.”