Tottenham Hotspur supporters have called for the dismissal of under-pressure manager Igor Tudor, accusing him of steering the London club toward relegation.

Spurs are one point above the relegation zone and travel to Liverpool on Sunday before the second leg of their Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.

The backlash follows a difficult outing in Spain on Tuesday, where Tottenham Hotspur suffered a heavy 5–2 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Prior to that encounter, Spurs had endured a disappointing 3–1 home defeat to Crystal Palace. Tudor took charge after the dismissal of Thomas Frank, beginning his tenure with a 4–1 home loss to Arsenal before another 2–1 defeat to Fulham in the Premier League.

However, the manner of the team’s recent capitulations has left supporters stunned, with many accusing the manager of failing to add any value to the club.

Speaking in polls conducted by BBC on Wednesday and monitored by THE WHISTLER, supporters expressed their frustration and called for Tudor’s immediate dismissal.

One fan, Simon, said: “Spurs should go for a past manager or player that the fans can get behind — Harry Redknapp, Tim Sherwood or Mauricio Pochettino (similar to what Blackburn did with Michael O’Neill). Then they need to fight like hell because otherwise they are going down. Big Sam (Sam Allardyce) would do a job but the fans would revolt.”

Another supporter, John, suggested that after sacking Tudor, Spurs should appoint Ryan Mason on an interim basis until the end of the season. “It might not work, but at least someone with a connection and history with the club might be able to inspire something — more than they have right now,” he said.

Andrew, however, disagreed, arguing that Mason lacks a relationship with the current squad. “If somebody who knows the club is needed, then Glenn Hoddle is the person. He loves the club, is an excellent coach and a master tactician,” he said.

Steve, reflecting on the defeat to Atlético Madrid, said: “Spurs last night reminded me of England national football team in 2016 when they lost to Iceland national football team. Plenty of talented individuals running around like headless chickens. Gareth Southgate took England to a better level and could do that at Spurs.”

However, another supporter, Nabeel, disagreed with the calls for an immediate dismissal. “Keep Tudor until after the inevitable hammering we are going to get from Liverpool F.C.. We don’t want another interim manager getting beaten badly in their first game again,” he said.