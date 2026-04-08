Toy Gun Lands 26-Year-Old In Court

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A 26-year-old man, Godwin Cletus, on Wednesday, appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan over alleged possession of a toy gun.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on charges bordering on possession of a toy gun.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge..

The prosecutor, ASP Femi Omilana, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 6, at about 1:00 p.m., at the Bodija area of Ibadan.

He alleged that the defendant unlawfully had in his possession, a toy gun which he had kept with intent to commit offence against unsuspecting victims.

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The offence contravenes the provisions of section 509 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mrs Adebola Adeola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until May 26 for hearing.