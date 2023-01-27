Traders Abandon Shops As Obi Makes Surprise Visit To Popular Banex Plaza In Abuja

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday, met with traders at the popular Banex Plaza in Wuse, Abuja.

Obi’s surprise visit to the popular plaza is in furtherance of his campaign ahead of the February 25th presidential elections.

The LP candidate who could not get down from his car due to the mammoth crowd that surrounded him told the traders at the plaza that he was the most qualified to rule the country.

“In Nigeria everybody is suffering, these coming elections should not be based on tribe, no tribe buys bread cheaper, no religion buys bread cheaper.

“Let nobody tell you it’s his turn, it’s your turn to take back Nigeria and stop the stealing of public money, you are suffering because we the politicians are stealing your money. It is time for you to vote in those who will no longer steal your money.

“I am the most qualified to rule this country today, so go out and vote for Labour Party. You have voted for umbrella, it leaked, you voted for broom, they swept you over, now it is time to vote for human beings – mama, papa, pikin. When you vote Labour, hold me responsible I will change Nigeria,” he said.