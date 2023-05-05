Traffic Management: Lagos Deploys Additional 500 Bodycams For LASTMA Officials

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Government has deployed additional 500 Traffic Management Solution (TMS) body cameras to personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to enhance transparency in traffic management across the state.

This was disclosed on Friday by the General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, at the formal closing ceremony of a 21-day scientific training of personnel on the usage of the devices.

Oreagba said that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has brought lots of modern technological innovations to address transport challenges in the state, adding that the body cameras are for accurate traffic management among many other benefits.

“The ‘TMS’ body cameras will provide accurate validation of any tale tendered by both the traffic law Officials and motorists also, pictorial and video evidences will help in the course of investigating complaints lodged by aggrieved motorists,” the LASTMA boss was quoted as saying in a statement.

According to Oreagba, “It is going to be a transparent procedure for both the Law enforcement Officers and motorists as minor arguments on traffic Laws violation will be put to rest through detailed recordings to be presented/analysed at the Lagos State Mobile Court.”

It would be recalled that the body cameras were first launched in March 2021 by Governor Sanwo-Olu to enhance safety on Lagos roads.