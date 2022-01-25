Tragedy In Cameroon As Eight Die In Stadium Stampede

About eight football fans including a 14-year-old boy have reportedly died outside the Olembe Stadium during the round of 16 game at the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

A video which surfaced online showed crowd struggling to access the gates of the stadium which hosted the match between Cameroon and Comoros on Monday.

According to BBC, about eight persons have died, while 38 were injured during the rush at the gates of the stadium in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon.

Local television, CRTV, reported that “half a dozen deaths and dozens have been injured.”

But the organisers of the competition, the Confederation of African Football have not confirmed the causalities.

CAF said in a release titled, ‘ Statement on Olembe Stadium Incident,’ that the casualties will be communicated.

The football governing body said, “CAF is aware of the incident that took place at Olembe Stadium during the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations fixture between hosts Cameroon and Comoros tonight, 24 January 2022.

“CAF is currently investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired. We are in constant communication with Cameroon government and the Local Organizing Committee.

“Tonight, the CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe sent the General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba to visit the supporters in hospital in Yaoundé.”