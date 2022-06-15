Train Attack: Many Of Those In Captivity Sick, Need To Be Rescued Urgently— Victims’ Families

Families of the abducted Kaduna-Abuja passage have appealed to the Federal Government to intensify their efforts towards the release of the remaining victims in captivity.

The families while speaking with Journalists in Kaduna State appreciated the government for the release of the 11 victims but expressed concerns over the prolonged condition of those left behind.

Recall that the captors of the train passengers had released six females and five males after over two months in captivity.

The chairman of the affected relatives, Dr Abdulfatai Jimoh whose wife was a part of the recently released victims noted that those still in captivity were in unstable health conditions.

“Today, being the 77th day after the abduction of our loved ones in the AK-9 Abuja-Kaduna Train, we are here to express our appreciation to God Almighty and thank Mr President, the Service Chiefs, and other Nigerians for the efforts at ensuring the release of 11 of our loved ones.

“We are also saying that we still have 50 of our loved ones in captivity and we are praying that very soon, they will also be released and reunited with us.

“Those that were released are still receiving treatment in the hospital, they had gone through a lot of trauma for 77 days, mental trauma, psychological trauma, and mental torture. They are mentally unstable. So, they are still recuperating. We hope very soon, they will come back to their normal selves.

“Some of those still in captivity are sick, according to the information available to us. So, we are appealing to the Federal Government to ensure they are rescued as soon as possible.

“Even those that are not physically sick are not in good mental status, so everyone in there needs to come out as soon as possible, every one more day they spend there is a day of trauma. We are hoping, praying, and appealing that all of them are rescued in the shortest possible time,” he said.