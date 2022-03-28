Train Attack: Passengers Sustain Injuries, Rushed To Hospitals— Kaduna Govt

Kaduna State government has confirmed the attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train track.

Samuel Aruwan, the State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs disclosed this in a statement, saying security agencies had the situation under control.

Terrorists had reportedly attacked a train service with over 900 passengers on board around the Kateri-Rijana general areas, at about 8 pm.

Reacting to the incident, the state government said, “The military has secured the Kaduna bound train from Abuja trapped by terrorists”.

Aruwan further noted that efforts were ongoing to convey the passengers from the location.

“Others that sustained injuries have been rushed to hospitals for urgent medical attention.

“The Government of Kaduna State will be liaising with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to ascertain the list from the passengers’ manifest for efficient tracking.

“This is to acquire an accurate inventory of all passengers and their actual status,” he said.

Aruwan added that security forces were also combing the general area in additional rescue efforts.

“Emerging developments will be communicated to the public,” Aruwan noted.