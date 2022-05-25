Train Attack: Swap Children Of Terrorists In Exchange Of Our Families, Relatives Of Abducted Victims Beg FG

Families of the abducted train passengers have demanded the immediate release of the children of terrorists currently being held hostage by the Federal Government.

Their plea followed the prolonged detention of their loved ones by terrorists, demanding the release of their children who were arrested and detained by security agencies in Adamawa State.

The terrorists had asked that their children taken from their mothers be released unconditionally in the next five days or they will kill the 62 passengers abducted by them over two months ago.

Family Members Of Kaduna Train Attack Victims

The families who took to the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) quarters in Abuja displayed various placards with inscriptions calling on the government to come to their aid.

Speaking to the press, Matilda Kabiru Muhammed whose husband is in captivity said, “We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Service Chiefs, the head of security agencies, national and International Human Rights Organisations to rescue our families.

Family Members Of Kaduna Train Attack Victims

“They are your family too. There can be no negotiation without dialogue. Do not close the chapter on our story, it will forever change the course of history. Release their children and let us have our family back. Do not turn a blind eye on our plight”.