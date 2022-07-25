Train Attack: Terrorists Release Four Abducted Passengers

55 SHARES Share Tweet

Terrorists that attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train and kidnapped its passengers have released an additional four of their hostages after over 120 days in captivity.

Tukur Mamu, the frontline negotiator and media consultant of Ahmed Gumi confirmed the development to journalists on Monday.

He identified their names as Oluwa Toyin-Ojo; Hassan Lawan; Ayodeji Oyewumi and Gladys Brumen.

However, Mamu did not mention whether or not a ransom was paid but noted that their release followed the intervention of the affected families.

On Sunday, terrorists released a video where some of the victims were tortured with whips indiscriminately.

The oppressors threatened to either kill, sell or enslave the victims should the government hesitate to meet their demands.

The release brings the total number of victims left in captivity to 46.