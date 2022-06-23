Train Attack: Why Abducted Passengers Must Be Rescued Now – Victims’ Family

Families of those abducted during the Kaduna – Abuja train attack have pleaded with the federal government to hasten the process for the release of the remaining victims in captivity.

The passengers, numbering 50 have been in captivity for over 12 weeks, and according to their families, are in a “sad and debilitating state that no human should ever experience.”

The families disclosed this at a press conference held at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday.

Speaking on behalf of the families Fumilayo Ojo, whose aged mother is still in captivity said, the victims are living in an extremely traumatic situation with little or no access to medical care.

She made reference to the accounts of the 11 victims earlier released, saying, “reports from those who have been released gave an appalling situation as regards access to water.

“There is virtually no water source and the only accessible water was described as not fit for human consumption.

“Feeding the abducted train passengers is becoming more difficult for the abductors not only is it inadequate but lacks any substantive nutritional value.”

Ojo added, “Time is indeed running out for the abducted AK9 Train passengers, given all the dangers faced by them. We have been told of the rough nature of the terrain especially the prevalence of dangerous snakes that poses a great threat to them”.

On June 20, Tukur Mamu, a lead negotiator, mediating the release of the abductees revealed that aside from the lack of diagnosis and treatment, and poor nutrition, the victims were faced with poor sanitary conditions and were exposed to unbearable forest life.

“Most of the innocent hostages have lately developed series of life-threatening complications with some vomiting even blood,” he said and added that those with already underlining illnesses are fast deteriorating.

The families, however, appealed to the federal government and security agencies to as a matter of urgency and national importance carry out the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari to bring back home their loved ones.

Terrorists had abducted at least 63 passengers on the Kaduna-Abuja train on March 28 but had subsequently released 13 victims on different occasions in the last 12 weeks.

The president had, however, instructed the security agencies to ensure that victims return safely to their families.