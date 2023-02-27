‘Traitor, Retire To Dubai Peacefully’ — Fayose Blasts Atiku, Ayu, Lauds Obi For ‘Unprecedented Outing’ At Presidential Poll

142 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Ekiti State Governor and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ayo Fayose, has slammed his party and blamed its impending defeat in Saturday’s presidential election on the “arrogance” of its handlers.

According to Fayose, the PDP does not deserve to be pitied over the unfolding outcome of the presidential election because those currently seeking to attain power via its platform are reaping what they sowed in 2015.

So far, results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) show that PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, may lose the election to Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

While refusing to mention Atiku’s name, Fayose recalled that the PDP presidential candidate and some chieftains of the party frustrated the reelection bid of the then President Goodluck Jonathan when they defected from the party ahead of the 2015 presidential election and joined the current ruling party, APC.

The former governor also noted that the alleged arrogance of the current handlers of the party led to the exit of the Lapour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who eventually became a forefront candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

Tweeting late Monday, Fayose said: “However, I cannot but berate the PDP which has no moral right to cry foul. Those handling the party obviously knew this was going to be the outcome and possibly the end of their arrogance and sense of entitlement, especially bearing in mind they were the 2015 traitors.

“In life, they say what goes round comes round. Beyond this, does the PDP wants to win an election with a fractured party that it is now? Kwankanso, Obi, etc were driven out of the party and they claimed they can win without the G5 Governors.

“‘Almighty’ Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman even lost his Ward and Local Government to another party after cashing out like a man struck and stock with poverty. As it is now, PDP turning around to cry foul has no place with Nigerians. Not at all.

“Most importantly, election is a process and those not satisfied can vent their anger in court. It is therefore time to allow Nigeria and Nigerians to move on. If you think Nigerians loves or still want PDP as alternative, by now the message should be instructive.

“The present managers of the PDP need to be told that the sympathy of Nigerians is not for the party. They should stop hiding under Peter Obi’s LP to pretend to have a sense of patriotism that they don’t have.

“Our candidate, H.E. Atiku Abubakar (aka ‘Atiku is coming’) should accept defeat in maturity and retire peacefully to Dubai. At this juncture, may I say good night and goodbye to all you represent.”