‘Traitors Will Always Lose’ — Tinubu’s Camp Attacks Osinbajo, Liken Him To ‘Judas’

The presidential declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has caused unease in the camp of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Osinabjo, on Monday, ended months of speculation about his presidential ambition when he announced in a seven minutes video clip that he would be battling other aspirants for the APC presidential ticket.

The VP, who had served as Attorney-General in Tinubu’s cabinet as Lagos State governor, is now officially in the race against his former boss for the party’s ticket.

Reacting to Osinbajo’s declaration, Tinubu’s women support group under the aegis of the Asiwaju Women Cooperative Society of Nigeria (AWCS) described him as ‘Judas in the Bible’ and a traitor.

The AWSC national president, Mrs. Toyin Badmus, in a Facebook post, described Osinbajo’s declaration as the “reenactment of Awolowo vs Akintola in the old western Region,” adding “The traitor always loses…. Yemi is the traitor.”

While congratulating Osinbajo on his declaration, Badmus, who is a businesswoman, politician, and the Iyaloja of FCT (head of traders), said: “I hope you’re not relying on ASIWAJU structure. Even your people in Ikenne no want you.”

THE WHISTLER gathered that following Osinbajo’s declaration, members of the Tinubu group also stormed their WhatsApp platform to express disappointment at the VP for ‘betraying’ the APC leader.

Meanwhile, the VP’s declaration has equally divided opinions on social media among those supporting his presidential bid and those against it.

While some have accused Osinbajo of ‘stabbing’ Tinubu in the back by daring to challenge him for the APC ticket, those supporting the VP believe that he possesses the qualities the country seeks in a leader.

There were earlier reports that the vice president planned to declare for the position after the March 26 national convention. But the VP’s media aide, Laolu Akande, had denied the reports.

“I’ve seen “news” that VP’ll announce presidential bid after APC’s convention. Anyone reading the story‘ll know it’s all false and speculative snippets,” Akande had said.