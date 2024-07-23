Treason: 180 Rep Members Call For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Not less than 180 members of the minority caucus of the 10th House of Representatives have called for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra or IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

The lawmakers made the call in Abuja following the adoption of a motion by Obi Aguocha, a lawmaker representing the Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South federal constituency of Abia state.

The minority caucus includes members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Young Progressives Party (YPP), and African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Aguocha said Kanu’s release would be crucial for national peace, stability, and unity in the southeast.

The lawmaker called for “strategic engagement” with relevant stakeholders to push for a peaceful and political resolution of the matter.

A statement from the address said ‘‘Aguocha underscored the potential benefits of addressing the situation through dialogue and reconciliation rather than a prolonged abuse of legal processes and confrontation.”

He expressed the belief that a political solution could pave the way for enhanced national integration and the restoration of trust among various communities.

“Today, the opposition parties have taken a decisive stand on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the planned protest, insecurity, the dilapidated infrastructure, and the economy,” his address further said.

He noted, “This call to action serves as a reminder of the critical role that legislative bodies play in fostering peace and stability in the nation. We remain committed to championing initiatives that promote justice, equity, and harmonious coexistence across Nigeria.”

The roll call for Kanu’s release showed it was made up of PDP, 115 seats, Labour Party, LP, 35 seats, NNPP, 19 seats, All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, 5 seats, SDP, – 2 seats, Young Progressives Party, YPP – 2 seats, and ADC, – 2 seats.

Kanu, who has been in prison, is facing treason charges. Recently, different groups as well as individuals have increased the call for his freedom.

The latest call followed a demand by 50 members of the House of Representatives who on June 5, asked President Bola Tinubu to order Kanu’s release.

Also on July 2, the Southeast Governors’ Forum comprising APC PDP, Labour and APGA resolved to meet with President Bola Tinubu to seek the release of the separatist leader on political grounds.

Similarly, senators from the Southeast geopolitical region met with Lateef Fagbemi, attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, on July 3, over the release of the IPOB leader.