Treason Trial: Kanu’s Lawyer Ready For ‘Fireworks’, Urges IPOB Leader’s Supporters To Be Civil

Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says he wants all supporters and well wishers of his client to be civil wherever they are, ahead, during and after court proceedings on Monday.

Kanu is billed to appear at the Federal High Court in Abuja for the continuation of his alleged treason trial.

Ejiofor, in a Facebook post on Sunday, stated that it was the right of Nigerians to witness the court proceedings.

“As we prepare for legal fireworks in court tomorrow, I wish to extend my best compliments to our teeming supporters who will endeavour to witness the commencement of the Hearing on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case tomorrow.

“I further wish to urge restraint and civility in all quarters tomorrow. It is your constitutional rights to be in court to witness Court’s proceedings but your engagement, dressing and conducts should be civil,” he said.

His comments came after the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) called on all Igbo traders in Abuja to “close their shops and markets in the spirit of ‘Umunna Bu Ike and Obinwanne’ to demonstrate rejection of sectional trial against Nnamdi Kanu and tribal hatred against Ndigbo by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.”

There will be high powered delegation from Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide at the said trial.

On its part, the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, had assured that monitoring court proceedings was in line with Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He promised that Kanu would get fair hearing.

Meanwhile, our correspondent gathered that there would be restriction of entry and crowd control by security agents.

However, Ejiofor was of the view that security operatives should allow people witness the proceedings as it was their constitutional right.

“The world is here already and they will be watching. All notable world class media houses are here already.

“I also wish to remind the security agents that the Court’s environment is a public place, accessible to everybody, and not a battleground, they should be civil in their engagement, as no violence is envisaged and none will happen.

“What we demand for is justice and fair hearing,” he stated.