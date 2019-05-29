Sponsored

Nigeria
By Tayo Olu
Adams-Oshiomhole.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, caused a mild drama during the second inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

Oshiomhole breached protocol when President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, and some service chiefs were called out before the 21-gun salute commenced.

The APC chairman was asked by one of the security operatives to vacate where Buhari and others were standing as he was not supposed to join them.

