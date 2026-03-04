Trial Of Nine Yelwata Massacre Suspects Stalls Again

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The trial of nine suspected terrorists who allegedly attacked the Yelwata community in Benue on June 13, 2025, could not go on on Wednesday for the second time at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Authorities said no fewer than 150 people were killed in the attack.

The matter, before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, was stalled following a request by the lawyer to the 8th and 9th defendants, Y.A. Hassan, who applied for more time to enable him to study the case file.

Hassan told the court that he was just being briefed about the case and that it was his “first appearance in the matter and yet to familiarise himself with the charges.

The federal government had, on Feb. 2, arraigned nine defendants linked to the June 13, 2025, attack.

They are Ardo Lawal Mohammed Dono, Ardo Muhammadu Saidu, Alhaji Haruna Abdullahi, Yakubu Adamu, Alhaji Musa Mohammed, Abubakar Adamu, Shaibu Ibrahim, Sale Mohammed and Bako Jibrin.

Advertisement

When the case was called, Hassan, who appeared for Sale Mohammed and Bako Jibrin (8th and 9th defendants), informed the court that it was his “first appearance in the matter”.

He appealed for a short adjournment, explaining that he was yet to familiarise himself with the facts of the case, as he had not even seen the charges preferred against his clients.

Rotimi Oyedepo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who appeared for the prosecution, did not oppose the application but told Mr Hassan that “evidence in chief could be taken” while cross-examination could occur on the next date.

He, however, urged the court to grant a brief date if it wished.

When Hassan insisted he was not ready, Justice Abdulmalik cautioned him

before adjourning the case.

Advertisement

“Before you take up a case, you are supposed to ask necessary questions so you don’t waste the time of the court, ” She said.

The judge warned that the matter is of significant public interest and that the court would not tolerate unnecessary delay going forward.

She consequently adjourned the matter until March 9 and 10 for the continuation of the trial.

On February 26, the 1st prosecution witness (PW-1), CSP Moses Paul, gave his testimony while being led in evidence by Oyedepo.

Paul told the court how the nine suspected terrorists who allegedly attacked the Yelwata Community were arrested.

The witness said the attackers, numbering over 100 and armed with AK-47s, killed about 150 persons in the incident.

Advertisement

Paul, who is an investigator and member of the Intelligence Response Unit (IRU) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), told the court that the investigation into the case is still ongoing and more suspects would be dragged to court.

The nine defendants, accused of orchestrating the June 13, 2025, attack, were presented with a 57-count charge under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

They were accused of planning the attack, recruiting fighters, providing financial and logistical support and coordinating the armed assault that killed scores of residents and destroyed property.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the counts, and the court ordered that they should be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre.