Tribunal Judge Overrules Obi On Tinubu’s U.S. Drug Forfeiture, INEC’s Failure To Transmit Results In Real-Time

Passing his verdict on Wednesday, Justice Haruna Tsammani who chairs the Presidential Election Petition Court, held that Peter Obi of the Labour Party has failed to show that President Bola Tinubu Tinubu was convicted, fined and sentenced for narcotics dealings in the United States.

Obi’s legal team led by Dr. Livy Uzoukwu SAN had alleged that Tinubu should be disqualified as a candidate in the election over a United States District Court judgment which forced him to forfeit $460,000 dollars suspected to be proceeds of drug trafficking,

But the judge observed that the case was a civil one, as stipulated by the 1999 Constitution, and not a criminal forfeiture.

Furthermore, the judge said a conviction by a court has elapsed after 10 years, according to the 1999 Constitution.

On the mandatory upload of polling unit results to the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IRev) as contended by Obi, Justice Haruna Tsammani cited a Federal High Court judgment which declared that INEC was at liberty to use any means to transmit or collate results.

“There is no evidence before this court that the Labour party has appealed that judgment,” Justice Haruna Tsammani added, saying “relief one is resolved against the petitioners.”

The judge added that the Electoral Act 2022 has not specifically stated that election results shall be electronically transmitted, adding that INEC Results Viewing Portal is not a collation system but was just for public view.

He held that both the Electoral Act provide for manual collation of results.

THE WHISTLER reports that the brother judges of Justice Haruna Tsammani will make their pronouncement on Obi’s case.