Tribunal Judgement: Peter Obi Will Win – LP Counters Tinubu

The Labour Party, LP, has countered the Presidency’s assertion that President Bola Tinubu is not worried about the outcome of the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which is set to be delivered tomorrow, Wednesday.

The party declared that its Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, in the election will win in an interview with THE WHISTLER.

Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made the claim when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

Ngelale declared that Tinubu is not losing sleep over the verdict because he won the February 25 presidential poll.

“He’s (Tinubu) not worried simply because he knows he won the election,” the presidential spokesman said.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, and the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, had filed separate petitions to challenge Tinubu’s victory in the presidential election.

Seeming to allege that Tinubu’s opponents were threatening the tribunal’s judges, Ngelale added, “The President sees no need to threaten judicial officers. He sees no need to raise speculations against the integrity of judicial officers; he believes in the sanctity and integrity of the Nigerian judicial system, and he believes the great men and women on the panel will make their decisions based only on the facts before them.

“He (Tinubu) will continue to ensure that no matter what the outcome of the judgment is, he does his part and ensures that our institutions continue to be respected, not just by him, but all actors.”

But the Labour Party has countered the Presidency’s claim that Tinubu is certain of victory at the tribunal.

When contacted by THE WHISTLER on Tuesday, LP spokesman Obiora Ifoh said the party is sure that its candidate, Obi, will emerge victorious.

In a message he sent to THE WHISTLER on WhatsApp, Ifoh said, “We are positive that the judgement will favour the Labour Party and our presidential candidate, Peter Obi. We are also positive that the will of the people will prevail.

“Most Nigerians have waited this long and their wishes will be granted.

“The mandate freely expressed on February 25 will be returned to the rightful winner of the election.”