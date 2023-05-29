TRIBUNAL: Obi, Atiku To Start Calling Witnesses 24hrs After Tinubu’s Inauguration

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

On Monday, Bola Tinubu was sworn-in as President of Nigeria ahead of the May 30 official date set by the Presidential Election Petition Court to commence full hearing on all petitions challenging his electoral victory.

THE WHISTLER reports that Peter Obi of the Labour party, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic party and the Allied Peoples Movement were directed by the court to start bringing witnesses against the Independent National Electoral Commission and Tinubu from Tuesday, May 30.

To challenge Tinubu’s victory, Obi’s legal team had said they have 50 witnesses while Atiku’s lawyers intend to line up 100 witnesses.

During his inaugural address, Tinubu commented on the petitions against his electoral victory.

The president, who was sworn-in today, said it remains the right of his political opponents to seek redress in court.

“Some have taken their concerns to court seeking legal redress.

“That is their right. This is the essence of the rule of law,” Tinubu said while not mentioning any of the persons challenging his electoral victory.

He promised that his administration will never pull down any person holding a contrary opinion to his own, saying he “clearly won” the poll.

“The outcome reflected the will of the people, however, my victory does not render me any more Nigerian than my opponents. They shall forever be my fellow compatriots and I will treat them as such,” Tinubu added.

The president’s comments come after Obi had earlier today alleged that he expects attacks on his personality in the months ahead.

He insisted on going through the judiciary to claim his presidential victory through his petition alleging that results of the election were altered in over 18,000 polling units.

“We expect that the Nigerian judiciary will use the election cases now before it to reaffirm its independence and integrity. It has to do so, for all our sakes and for itself.,” Obi tweeted today.

On his part, Atiku has maintained that the court will overturn Tinubu’s victory.

They refused to congratulate Tinubu even though the latter promised to extend a hand of fellowship to all.