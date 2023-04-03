Tribunal Orders INEC To Allow PDP Inspect Abia Governorship Election Materials

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia the Abia State capital has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant the Peoples Democratic Party access to all the materials used to conduct the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Advertisement

Delivering its decision in a motion exparte filed by Sir C.O Nwaogu and C.C Nwogu, counsel for the PDP, the tribunal ordered INEC to ensure that the BVAS machines, Forms EC8A, EC8B, EC8C, EC8D, EC8E and other electoral materials used for conduct of the election are made available to the party.

The tribunal chairman, Hon Justice M M Gwatana, also granted leave to the PDP to inspect the nomination forms submitted by all the political parties that contested the governorship election in Abia.

The PDP in Suit number EPT/AB/GOV/01/2023 is challenging the declaration of Dr. Alex Otti as Abia governor-elect by the Independent National electoral commission.

Advertisement