TRIBUNAL: Peter Obi Submits Ward Level Results For Lagos, 16 States As Evidence Against Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi present at the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja.

The Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, admitted in evidence, certified true copies of ward level results (INEC Form EC8Bs) tendered by the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, in 17 states.

Obi is challenging the presidential election results declared in favor of President Bola Tinubu in over 17 states and over 18,000 polling units.

His petition also cites alleged overvoting in parts of the South West.

Beginning today’s proceedings, Obi’s legal team, represented by Ben Anichebe SAN told the court he would continue with tendering of duly certified true copies of documents from INEC beginning with Form EC8Bs.

INEC Form EC8Bs is the sheet for recording and collation of elections at ward level.

Anichebe proceeded to tender duly certified INEC Form EC8Bs for Adamawa (21 LGAs), Bayelsa(8LGAs), Benue (23 LGAs), Kogi (21 LGAs), Nasarawa (11 LGAs), Niger (25 LGAs), Ondo(18 LGAs), Sokoto (23 LGAs), Delta (25 LGAs), Ekiti (11 LGAs), Imo (25 LGAs), Kaduna (21 LGAs), Oyo(27 LGAs), Cross River (18 LGAs), Edo(15 LGAs), Akwa Ibom (31 LGAs), Lagos (20 LGAs).

Lawyers representing the Independent National Electoral Commission, Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima and All Progressives Congress, APC raised objection to the admissibility of the documents, but would reveal their reasons later.

Nevertheless, the five-man panel of court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani admitted Obi’s documents in evidence and marked them as exhibits.

Recall that Obi’s team had already tendered polling unit results in the respective states they are contesting the results declared by INEC.

So far, they have presented one witness before the PEPC to testify on a US District Court judgement that had ordered the forfeiture of funds traced to Tinubu’s bank account, involving alleged drug deals.

Speaking to newsmen after the court rose, Anichebe said what was more important to the team is the “evidence” they are tendering before the court.”

According to him, when all their evidence are in, they would not need many witnesses to testify against INEC and Tinubu.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Obi’s lawyers told the PEPC that they had 50 witnesses to present.

The court had given them 3 weeks to do so and the time started running from May 30.

The proceedings have entered the 2nd week.