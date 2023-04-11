Tribunal: Tinubu Kicks Against Obi’s Call For Fresh Election, Says Will Come At ‘Great Cost’

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Progressive Congress has challenged a prayer sought by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for invalidation of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory on grounds that the APC candidate did not score one-quarter of the votes cast at the presidential election in the Federal Capital Territory.

Obi sought the prayer among others at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

In his petition dated March 20, 2023, the LP candidate also sought in the alternative for “an order canceling the election and compelling INEC to conduct a fresh election at which Tinubu, Shettima and APC shall not participate.”

Based on FCT’s results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission on March 1, Obi scored 281,717 votes to defeat Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had 90,902 and 74,199 votes respectively (less than 25%).

His legal team opined that one cannot be president-elect without securing 25% of votes cast in the FCT and 25% of votes cast in 2/3rd of the 36 States of Nigeria.

But in its preliminary objection instituted by Lateef Fagbemi SAN, the APC contended that it was unreasonable to cancel the 2023 presidential election over Tinubu’s failure to garner 25% votes from FCT.

He further argued that a runoff would be at a great cost to relevant stakeholders.

“The Respondent(APC) avers further that it is not reasonable to expect that 2nd Respondent(Tinubu) who won a majority of lawful votes and one-quarter of votes cast in not less 29 out of 36 states of the federation, must be denied his victory and subjected to having to seek fresh votes of all voters in all the 36 states and Abuja at a great cost and expense by way of run-off simply because he supposedly did not secure one-quarter of the votes cast in FCT at the 25th February, 2023 presidential election,” he contended.

Moreover, he argued that Tinubu scored the majority of the lawful votes cast in the election and had not less than 25% of the votes cast in 2/3 of the states of the federation, adding that “FCT for all intent and purpose is a state of the federation.”

“The Respondent(APC) in furtherance of the averment that the petitioners are not entitled to the reliefs sought states that the 2nd Respondent(Tinubu) need not score one-quarter of the lawful votes cast at the Presidential election in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to be validly entitled to be declared and returned the winner of the Presidential election held on the 25th February 2023.

“The only return of inconclusive election at first ballot envisaged by the Constitution, is one where majority of lawful votes and spread of not less than one quarter of votes casts in each of the states across the entire federating 36 states and FCT do not add up to one-third of the states including FCT to be reckoned as, if it were state,” the APC maintained while urging the Tribunal to dismiss Obi’s petition.