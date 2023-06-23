TRIBUNAL: Tinubu’s Guinea Passport, Transcript Showing He’s Female Admitted As Evidence Despite INEC’s Objection

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Peoples Democratic Party on Friday presented its 27th witness, Barrister Mike Enahoro Ebah (PW27), to testify before the Presidential Election Petitions Court sitting in Abuja, in a bid to prove its allegation that President Bola Tinubu forged his academic, career and diplomatic records.

Led to give evidence by PDP’s lead counsel, Chris Uche SAN, Ebah, a private legal practitioner, tendered INEC Forms EC13 and EC9 (nomination forms) filed by Tinubu at INEC.

He also tendered affidavit, receipts and a letter submitted to INEC by President Tinubu as part of his nomination documents.

Others include INEC-certified Chicago State University certificate, NYSC discharge Certificate bearing the name “Tinubu Bola Adekunle” and Tinubu’s certificate of service from Mobil Nigeria Plc as well as particulars submitted to INEC when he ran as Lagos state governor.

INEC’s lead counsel, A.B Mahmoud SAN, raised objection to the documents but said he will give further reasons during his final address.

Lawyers representing Tinubu, Kashim Shettima and All Progressives Congress, aligned with the submissions of Mahmoud.

“The document tendered are admitted in evidence and marked as exhibits,” the PEPC ruled.

After that, Enahoro also tendered in evidence, the academic records from Chicago State University belonging to Bola Tinubu, a subpoena that was served on the university through his lawyer in US, copy of the actual degree certificate issued by Chicago State University to Tinubu, his undergraduate certificate from the said university in 1977, and a South West College Transcript issued to Tinubu, where he was identified as a female.

The witness further tendered notarised judgement of the US District Court regarding Tinubu’s alleged forfeiture of funds traced to his bank account suspected to be proceeds of narcotic deals, as well as printed extract of Guinean passport of the president.

Again, the respondents objected to the admissibility of the documents like they did earlier, but the court admitted them in evidence.

Under cross-examination by INEC’s lawyer, A.B. Mahmoud SAN, Enahoro said he was in Abuja during the February 25 presidential election and joined other Nigerians to vote.

Mahmoud asked what dates he received the documents he tendered before the court, particularly the ones he received earliest.

He said the forwarding letter from his lawyer based in the US came in November 1st, 2022 while the US court judgement came in April 2023, from his counsel.

“You did not lay any complain about Tinubu’s particulars when it was published by INEC,” Mahmoud asked, to which Enahoro said he did not have cause to.

The witness maintained he is a human rights activist and public interest litigator and it was not correct for Mahmoud to say that he was only interested in Tinubu’s candidature.

“Your candidate lost the presidential election as announced by INEC,” Mahmoud asked.

Enahoro agreed, saying it was not a pleasing outcome that INEC did not announce Atiku Abubakar as winner.

Further cross-examination by lawyers representing Tinubu and APC were stood down for later today.

Also at the proceedings, PDP lawyer, Eyitayo Jegede SAN tendered more INEC certified true copies of Form EC8As for Delta(25 LGAs), Ebonyi (13 LGAs), Edo( 18 LGAs), Enugu (17 LGAs), Imo (27 LGAs) and Kogi states ( 21 LGAs).

But the legal representatives of Independent National Electoral Commission, President Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima and All Progressives Congress opposed the admissibility of the documents but reserved their reasons till their final written address for judgment.

The court admitted the documents in evidence but held that ruling on the objections shall be delivered together with judgement.