Tribunal Upholds Another Enugu Labour Party Assembly Member Election

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Enugu, Saturday, authenticated the election of Hon Harrison Ogara of the Labour Party.

Ogara represents Igbo-Eze South State Constituency in the state assembly.

Tochukwu Ozioko of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had petitioned the tribunal challenging the eligibility of the LP candidate to contest the election held on March 18.

Ozioko alleged that Ogara did not properly resign from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as at the time of the election. Aside resigning, the petitioner claimed forgery as well as election malpractices against Ogara.

The chairman of the panel, Justice A. M Abubakar, dismissed the petition, asserting that it was the responsibility of LP to choose its candidate. He said it was a pre-election matter.

According to him, the petitioner did not prove the case of forgery and irregularities beyond reasonable doubt, and therefore struck out the case

The counsel to Ogara, Boniface Ugwu, said, “The judgements were clear and unambiguous. The judge relied on judgements of the Supreme Court which cannot be objected to.”

Ogara said, “It is no victor; no vanquished. This victory is for all of us. It is time for us to move forward.” Ogara is the publisher of Starlight Newspaper.

Our correspondent reports that Enugu Assembly has 14 LP members while PDP has 10.