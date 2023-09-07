Tribunal Upholds Enugu Federal Lawmaker’s Election

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Enugu, Thursday, validated the election of Hon Dennis Agbo representing Igbo-eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

Agbo is of the Labour Party. His victory in the Feb 25th election was challenged at the Tribunal by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Ms Obiageli Ajih.

The Tribunal, led by Justice Nusirat I. Umar, dismissed the petition for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

The petitioner had prayed the Tribunal to nullify the election of Agbo, citing irregularities and non-compliance with the Electoral Law.

The Tribunal, in a ruling read by Justice Legor T. Senewo, stated that the petitioner did not prove her allegation of irregularities. On Agbo not being a member of Labour Party which the petitioner alleged, Justice Senewo said it was baseless because it is a party affair.

On the alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Law, the Judge held that the declaration was made in compliance with the Electoral Law, adding that the result sheet contained the petitioner’s name.

Agbo described the ruling as an affirmation of the people’s mandate, and promised to live up to expectations.

He said, “I remember the kind of mandate they’ve given to me. I don’t lose sight of it even for a second. It’s a sacred mandate that swam against the tide and it was an overwhelming victory. I will work for them day and night. This mandate is worth losing sleep for. They know what has already started and the results are showing.”