Tribunal Upholds PDP’s Candidate Victory, Dismisses Labour Party’s Claim In Abia State House Of Assembly Election

The House of Assembly election petition tribunal sitting in Umuahia has upheld the victory of Dennis Rowland Chinwendu, Member Representing Isiala Ngwa South State Constituency, in the 18th March House of Assembly election.

Dennis was the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

His election was challenged by the first runner-up, Ubani Chimezie Dannie of the Labour Party (LP).

In a unanimous judgement, the three man panel said the petitioners were unable to prove their claims and dismissed the petition for lacking merit.

Dennis while speaking to newsmen immediately after the judgement described his victory at the Election Petition Tribunal as a triumph for democracy and victory to the people of Isiala Ngwa South State Constituency.

According to him, the judgement was a clear testimony of the fact that the nation’s judiciary remained unbiased.

Dennis added that his election’s reaffirmation would be a booster to his stewardship and commended the tribunal for doing the right thing and being fair after hearing from all those involved in the petition challenging the legitimacy of his victory at the 2023 House of Assembly election.

He further called on the opposition in the state to join hands to move Isiala Ngwa South State Constituency forward, saying that patriotism should now be the driving factor.