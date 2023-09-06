Tribunal Victory: Tinubu Speaks From India, Urges Obi, Atiku, Their Supporters To Accept Verdict

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has welcomed the verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, affirming him as the duly elected president of Nigeria.

The announcement, which came on Wednesday, saw the dismissal of petitions filed by presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP, Atiku Abubakar, among others.

THE WHISTLER had reported that in a consolidated judgment, Justice Haruna Tsammani who led a five-man panel of the tribunal, dismissed the petitions for lack of merit.

The tribunal said Obi, Atiku and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), failed to prove allegations in their respective petitions seeking to overturn President Tinubu’s February 25, 2023, presidential victory.

Reacting to the verdict through his media adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu, who is currently attending the G20 Summit in India, lauded the five-man panel of the tribunal led by Justice Haruna Tsammani for being thorough and professional.

“The President affirms that his commitment to the rule of law, and the unhindered discharge of duties by the Tribunal, as witnessed in the panel’s exclusive respect for the merits of the petitions brought forward, further reflects the continuing maturation of Nigeria’s legal system, and the advancement of Africa’s largest democracy at a time when our democratic system of government is under test in other parts of the continent.

“The President believes the Presidential Candidates and Political Parties that have lawfully exercised their rights by participating in the 2023 general elections and the judicial process, which followed, have affirmed Nigeria’s democratic credentials.

” The President urges his valiant challengers to inspire their supporters in the trust that the spirit of patriotism will now and forever be elevated above partisan considerations, manifesting into support for our Government to improve the livelihood of all Nigerians,” read part of the statement.