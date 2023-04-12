Tribunal: Why We Declared Tinubu President-Elect Without 25% FCT Votes – INEC

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has defended its declaration of President-elect Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the 2023 presidential election, telling the presidential election petitions tribunal that one does not need to garner 25% votes from the Federal Capital Territory to be declared winner.

INEC’s preliminary objection is against a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who among other things, urged the court to hold that scoring 25 percent of the votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory is a condition precedent to the declaration and return of a candidate in the presidential election.

Recall that INEC said on March 1 that Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes while Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had 6,984,520 votes and 6,101,533 votes respectively.

In FCT, Obi scored 281,717 votes to defeat Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar who had 90,902 and 74,199 votes respectively (less than 25%).

Section 134 of the 1999 Constitution reads: “(1) A candidate for an election to the office of President shall be deemed to have been duly elected, where, there being only two candidates for the election – (a) he has the majority of votes cast at the election; and (b) he has not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election in each of at least two-thirds of all the States in the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”

Atiku’s legal team in its petition asked the tribunal to nullify Tinubu’s election victory for not scoring 25% in FCT.

INEC’s lawyer, Abubakar Mahmoud SAN countered Atiku’s submissions insisting that “FCT has no special constitutional status over and above the other 36 states of the federation to require a candidate in the presidential election to obtain at least 25 per cent of the votes cast in the FCT before being declared winner of the presidential election.”

He added that Tinubu, having scored at least one-quarter of the valid votes cast in 29 states, which is over and above the 2/3 states threshold required by the constitution, INEC declared him winner.

He further told the tribunal that FCT “has the status of a state and ought to be recognized as if it was a state of the federation”, adding that the judges should dismiss Atiku’s submissions against the electoral umpire and Tinubu.

THE WHISTLER reports that Peter Obi equally included the 25% FCT votes as part of his reliefs against the 2023 election but was countered by the APC.

It is now left for the court to interpret the status of the FCT in relation to Nigeria’s presidential election.

Meanwhile, prior to the polls, a former president of the Nigerian Bar AssDr Olisa Agbakoba, (SAN), had asked the chairman of INEC Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to publicly clarify the commission’s position on section 134 of the 1999 constitution.

“I write to commend INEC on a great job to ensure free, fair, verifiable, credible and transparent elections. However, I am a little worried. Many concerned Nigerians contacted me about the correct interpretation of section 134 of the 1999 Constitution that provides requirements to be met by a Presidential candidate in relation to the office of the President of Nigeria,” Agbakoba’s letter read.

But there was no official response to him but for the commission’s latest submissions at the Tribunal.