TRIBUTE: Reverend Uma Ukpai – Ohafia’s Gift To The World

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It started in whispers, then hush tones, gossips and then official publication of statements and announcements by the immediate family of Reverend Uma Ukpai, that he has transited.

Most people, including me, were in disbelief and actually doubted the authenticity of this news. The doubts did not evolve out of the impossibility of Rev. Uma’s death, since he was mortal, but from the fact that we all believe that Rev. had the capacity of falling into spiritual death for some hours and even days and waking up thereafter. After all, Rev. in his lifetime had been associated with the performance of many miracles and his rising from spiritual sleep could be yet another miracle.

It took a phone call to his wife, through the assistance of Brother Raphael Kalu, who at my prompting left Aba for Uyo to see Rev. Ukpai’s wife to confirm the news of his death.

The Old Testament books of the Holy Bible are replete with historical stories of great kings and spiritual leaders of Israel who reigned at one time or the other. God operates and relates with man through mediums. At each time, God raises persons for specific purposes and for the performance of specific roles.

There is no doubt that Rev. Uma Ukpai was not only among the trailblazers and models in Pentecostalism, like Archbishop Benson Idahosa, but sustained Pentecostalism for decades occasioning traversing the world to evangelize the Gospel of Christ Jesus and perform miracles in His name. He was not only an evangelist but also a crusader.

Just like Jesus was born in a manger in Bethlehem, a place unbefitting for the King of kings and the Lord of lords, Rev. Uma Ukpai had his place of ancestry as a then rustic village in Asaga Ohafia. He was in all respects a village boy who had the trappings of a local Ohafia boy.

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The uniqueness and surprise of Rev. Uma’s ancestry from Ohafia can be likened to the question contained in the Scriptures to the effect that “can any good come out of Nazareth?”

The much that can be associated with Ohafia historically, in terms of Christianity, is the fact that the Church of Scotland Mission through Mary Slessor, under the auspices of the Presbyterian Church missionaries made entry into the Southern part of Nigeria and were welcomed by the people of Ohafia, thereby making the Presbyterian Church the dominant Christian denomination in the area.

Ohafia’s history prior to the advent of the Presbyterian missionaries was dominated by their acclaimed prowess in warfare and conquest. The penchant for warfare by the Ohafia people with its attendant ritualistic inclinations gave little hope that a prominent Christian Pentecostal missionary in the mould of Rev. Uma Ukpai would emerge from Ohafia.

I have always known Rev. Uma Ukpai from youth as a great Evangelist from my land of ancestry, Ohafia, and I attended some of his crusades just like many other Christians. We had no close contact until I got into Abia State Government as Attorney General and he got to know that I was partly from his Ndi Olugu maternal family. He took interest in my affairs and we interfaced severally, so much so, that I became his link person with the then Government in Abia State.

In Dr. Ukpai, I saw not only a true dedicated and committed evangelist of God’s Gospel, but also a faithful Ohafia man who had innate love for his land of ancestry and equally proud of his heritage. He was home with Ohafia dialect, idiomatic expressions, tradition and culture.

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I saw him as a one who was not only versed in the readings of the Scriptures but applied Biblical principles. While he could dish out prophecies and sermons to the high and mighty without let, fear or hinderance, he respected those in authority and related with them. He gave to Paul what was Paul’s and to Ceasar what was Ceasar’s.

His application to Biblical principles could explain his fraternity with all past and present Governors of his State of origin, Abia and his adopted State, Akwa Ibom, where he took up residence and operated from, for the greater part of his life.

Rev. Uma Ukpai’s love for Ohafia knew no bounds. Despite his busy schedule, he made out time to visit Ohafia regularly, remained committed to his missionary work in Ohafia through his yearly Greater Ohafia Crusades that most Ohafia citizens looked forward to at every year ending. Rev. Uma provided education and health facilities to Ohafia citizens through the Uma Ukpai Polytechnic and the Uma Ukpai Hospital.

He had immense concern for the upliftment of Ohafia and indeed giving Ohafia its rightful place in the politics of Abia and Nigeria by silently supporting Ohafia politicians in cash donations and through his prayers. I recall his handsome cash donation, participation and collaboration with a team which I led during the Ikpeazu era, to organize an epic reception for Governor Ikpeazu at the Ohafia Central School field.

As I write, part of the remnant funds from that exercise is still lying in an account with the Zenith Bank Umuahia branch, which he was a co–signatory with me and Raphael Kalu.

Rev. Ukpai’s contribution and participation towards affording the late Prof. Imaga, the Udumeze of Ohafia, a befitting burial, a couple of years ago, remains remarkable. He was not only the single highest donor, but participated fully with his wife at the service of songs at the Ohafia Central School, the funeral service at the Presbyterian Cathedral and even a post funeral crusade that took place at Achichi Ohafia under heavy rainfall.

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I will not forget that at the service of songs for the Udumeze of Ohafia he gave me some money with instructions to hand it over to my wife as his gift to her. This, I did, and, that was indeed my last contact with him, as other contacts were made through phone calls.

The high point of my relationship with Rev. Uma Ukpai was in 2016 when I got fed up with my continued stay in the Government of Abia State and decided to opt out. I told my then parish pastor, Rev. Dr. Onwunta , who is presently the Reverend at the Presbyterian Cathedral, Ohafia, of my frustrations in government service and my desire to put in my resignation. I equally consulted my Prelate (Emeritus) Prof. Emele Uka on this subject.

Rev. Dr. Onwunta advised that we make a trip to Rev. Uma Ukpai in Uyo and seek his spiritual advise on the issue. I arranged a trip consisting of Prof. Emele Uka, whom I had to bring down from his then Lagos base to Umuahia, and, together with Rev. Dr. Onwunta and myself we set off for Uyo to meet Rev. Uma Ukpai.

We left Umuahia early on the appointed date and were at Rev. Uma’s Uyo residence before 10.00 am. I outlined my frustrations and the struggles I was having with my conscience over happenings in Government and especially the fact that the Government was not performing. We had prayer sessions at his residence and from there proceeded to his office within his church headquarters premises for another session of prayers.

At the end of all these, Rev. Uma advised me not to quit at that time, but hold on till the terminal date of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s first term in 2019, amongst other spiritual admonitions.

Rev. Uma’s transition has no doubt created a big void in Christendom as he will be greatly missed by his numerous adherents, but the Ohafia Clan remains the greatest loser. God definitely will always raise persons to do His work, as the earth and its fullness thereof are His.

I am full of thought and wondering when Ohafia will have another Uma Ukpai, the great Evangelist with world acclaim. I remain thankful to God for giving us an Uma Ukpai who put our Ohafia on the world map.

As the earth opens its bowel to take the earthly remains of Rev. Uma Ukpai on the 27th day of March, 2026, at his home in Asaga Ohafia, it is my prayer that his soul continues to find rest in the presence of God, and may his good deeds while on earth count for him and his seeds.

UMEH KALU, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and life bencher, writes from Okagwe Ohafia in Abia State.