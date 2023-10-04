Tribute To Dr. Inuwa Jalingo, Wambai of Gassol

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Traditional title comes with prestige and also bestows on its recipient enormous status and influence.

It was in the morning of Saturday, the 30th day of September, 2023 that a delegation of the revered traditional ruler of Gassol in Taraba State, His royal highness, the Lamido Gassol, Alhaji Idris Chiroma led by the Wazirin Gassol, Barr. Ibrahim Sani Gassol came to the Galadimawa residence of Dr. Inuwa Bakari Jalingo located in the heart of Nigeria’s capital city of Abuja to convey the best wishes of the traditional ruler and the entire people of Gassol Emirate as well as a letter of appointment as Wamban Gassol (Wambai).

It was a remarkable event as friends, colleagues and well-wishers were at hand to support Dr. Inuwa Bakari Jalingo when he received the delegation and the appointment letter presented by the District head of Tella, Alh. Bello Chiroma,

The traditional institution of Gassol recognized Dr. Inuwa Bakari Jalingo’s significant contributions to the educational development of Muri indigenes and his efforts in facilitating job opportunities for graduates across Taraba State. Such determination and thoughtfulness are essential qualities that every prominent member of society should possess in order to uplift their communities. Dr. Jalingo’s appointment not only acknowledges his achievements but also sets a standard for recognizing individuals who have the potential to positively impact their communities.

During the occasion, Alh Ishaku Hussaini, Special Assistant to the Chairman of the National Population Commission, Alh. Nasiru Isa Kwarra emphasized that the appointment is a call to service and urged Dr. Inuwa Bakari Jalingo to further dedicate himself to community development and actively engage as a recognised stakeholder.

Alh. Mohammed Abubakar a Director with the National Population Commission also spoke. He praised the qualities of Dr. Inuwa Bakari Jalingo and encouraged him to embrace his new responsibility with the same vigour he has always exhibited. Cigarin Zazzau-Suleja and District Head of Kabula, Engr. Garba Ibrahim Dodo emphasised more on the need for Wambai to find time to visit and attend council proceedings once in a while to acquaint himself more with the enormous responsibilities of the traditional institution and the challenges facing the people. He noted that a traditional leader do not retire as obtained in the civil service, it is a life- long endeavour.

Dr. Jalingo in his acceptance speech reiterated the fact that, Community Development is a holistic approach grounded in principles of empowerment, inclusion, social justice, and collective action. It therefore behoves on him, the entire leadership and indigenes of Gassol Emirate to take it to a higher pedestal.

Dr. Inuwa Jalingo is a man of many talents. He is kind, hardworking and unassuming. A human variety that has remained so scarce in the world we live in today. A chip off the old block you might say. He has the qualities of his late father, Madaki Hassan Dandami. It is the case of the popular saying that a golden fish has no hiding place.

Born into the renowned Madakin Muri family in Jalingo, Taraba State Dr. Jalingo had his Primary Education in Jalingo and later in Lagos and Maiduguri. He attended the Federal Government College, Maiduguri and holds a degree in Geography from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, as well as Master’s and Doctorate degrees from Bayero University, Kano. He has had a successful career with the National Population Commission, where he currently serves as Census Manager.

As a scion of the Madakin Muri family and now as Wamban Gassol, the task of combining two responsibilities as well as his official responsibilities in government must be undertaken with pride and sincere commitment.

Allah ya ja zamanin Wambai! (May Wambai live long.)

Hassan M. Umar is the Chairman, Zenith Radio & Television, Jalingo, Taraba State.