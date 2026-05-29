Tributes As Chukwueze Buries Mother

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The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau alongside other high-profile football figures including NFF 1st Vice President Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu and Anambra State FA Chairman Chikelue Iloenyosi were present to pay their respects as Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze laid the remains of his mum Prophetess (Dr.) Mrs. Sarah Chinyere Chukwueze to rest in Isieke community Umuahia, Abia State.

In his tribute, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau described the deceased as a great mother who raised a disciplined and humble son that has continued to make Nigeria proud on the global stage and prayed for God to grant the Chukwueze family the strength to bear the painful loss.

Speakers at the open-air funeral conducted by Interdenominational Ministers at Isieke School Field, including friends, associates and community leaders, described the late Prophetess Dr. Mrs. Sarah Chukwueze took turns to recount her acts of kindness, generosity and unwavering faith in God, describing her as a woman who opened her doors to many and offered hope to the less privileged.

The funeral drew dignitaries from different walks of life including political leaders, traditional rulers, football stakeholders, friends, associates and sympathisers who gathered to pay their final respect.